Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 5,356,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,919. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

