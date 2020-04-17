KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of USAP opened at $7.00 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

