Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,601 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,491,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

