Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $$48.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Access Floors, Environmental, and Light & Air.

