Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.69 ($64.75).

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €3.22 ($3.74) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €44.47 ($51.71). 416,836 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.26. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

