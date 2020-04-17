KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KIGRY. HSBC upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

KIGRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 8,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KION GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KION GRP AG/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

