KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday.

KNRRY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 78,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

