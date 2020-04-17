Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 46.9% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $69.35 million and $10.37 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008180 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns and BarterDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00548200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00077239 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002232 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001484 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,370,353 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

