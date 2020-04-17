Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,290,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kroger by 906.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 190,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,890,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after buying an additional 754,495 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 585,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.