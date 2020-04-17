K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KPLUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded K&S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded K&S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered K&S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $6.15 on Friday. K&S has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

