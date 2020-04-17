L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,556 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises about 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of L3Harris worth $134,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Shares of LHX opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

