Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Pwmco LLC

Pwmco LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises approximately 10.1% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pwmco LLC owned about 0.25% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.52. 1,383,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,180. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

