Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.30. 92,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.