Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 9,150,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,947. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.