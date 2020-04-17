Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 3,729,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,039. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

