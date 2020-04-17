Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.84. 1,829,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,024. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.