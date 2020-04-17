Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 4,994,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,721. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

