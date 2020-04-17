Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Lendingtree worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $13,378,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.71.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.31. 247,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.96 and its 200-day moving average is $298.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

