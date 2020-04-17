LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Update

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,364,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LHCG traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. 5,845,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,308. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,576,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

