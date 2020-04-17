Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 2,376,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

