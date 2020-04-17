Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital cut their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 240.83 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.09. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Simonetta Rigo purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Also, insider Mike Kellard purchased 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Insiders have purchased 20,427 shares of company stock worth $3,939,919 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

