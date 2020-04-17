Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. 7,934,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

