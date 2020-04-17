Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.91.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $16.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.43. 7,734,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,654. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

