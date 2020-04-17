Livent (LTHM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2020 – Livent had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/5/2020 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

4/1/2020 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/30/2020 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.50.

3/28/2020 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

3/26/2020 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Livent is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

NYSE LTHM opened at $5.84 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $903.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Livent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Livent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Livent by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

