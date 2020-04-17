LUNA (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC and Bitrue.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

