Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Buys A$520,000.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Craig Burton purchased 800,000 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$520,000.00 ($368,794.33).

Craig Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Craig Burton purchased 1,000,000 shares of Mader Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$610,000.00 ($432,624.11).

Shares of MAD traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.65 ($0.46). The company had a trading volume of 510,633 shares. Mader Group Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

