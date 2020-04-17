Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Update

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 5,290,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

