MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after purchasing an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.