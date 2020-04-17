MAI Capital Management Has $21.79 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

