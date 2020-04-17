MAI Capital Management Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.81.

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,996,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.