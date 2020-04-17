MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.95. 3,051,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

