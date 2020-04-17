MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,583 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 37,346 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

