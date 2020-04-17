MAI Capital Management Purchases 22,622 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 404,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.0% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 512,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 34,635,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

