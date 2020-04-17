MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$50.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,082,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83.

