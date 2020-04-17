Managed Account Services Inc. Acquires 13,706 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 422.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

