Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692,570 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

