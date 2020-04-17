Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Berenberg Bank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

MFI traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.61. 308,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,036. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$17.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

