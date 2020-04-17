Master Contract Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $269,770.81 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $269,770.81 and approximately $62,087.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

