MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $134.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.48. 28,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

