Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

