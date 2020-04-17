McEwen Mining Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.43 million.

McEwen Mining stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market cap of $568.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

