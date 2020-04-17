McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,414 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $3,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

