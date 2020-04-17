McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 1,818,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

