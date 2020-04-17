McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 840,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,047. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

