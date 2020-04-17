McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

