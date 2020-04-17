Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

