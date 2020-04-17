Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

USMV stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

