Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

MTL stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

