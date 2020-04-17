Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 2,396,400 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Medpace has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

