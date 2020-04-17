Medtronic (MDT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

3/27/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $124.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $126.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

MDT stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 37.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 90.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 88,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

